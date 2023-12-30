Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 35,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 304.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,355. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.42.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 119.12%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

