Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after acquiring an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after acquiring an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $410.71. 975,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,519. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $400.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

