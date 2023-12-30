Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after buying an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $260.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,352. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.