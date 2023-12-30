Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

