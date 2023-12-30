Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $14.78 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

