Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $25.31 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $231.34. 1,407,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,091. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.00. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.