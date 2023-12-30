Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $395,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $507.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,278. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $513.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.93. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

