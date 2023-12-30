Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,434. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.42 and a 12 month high of $224.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.95 and a 200 day moving average of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

