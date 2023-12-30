Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $525,000 Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.59. The company had a trading volume of 771,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 209.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

