Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. 2,048,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

