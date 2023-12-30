Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in RTX by 105,363.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. 4,624,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

