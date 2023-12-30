Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.22. 4,188,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

