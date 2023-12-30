Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $218,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $545.17. 398,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,755. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

