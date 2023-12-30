Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $756.92. 518,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $298.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $682.70 and a 200-day moving average of $669.28. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $536.77 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

