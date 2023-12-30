Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

