Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.1 %

DEO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.66. 347,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,469. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

