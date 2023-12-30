Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 29,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,703. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

