Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $240.82. 949,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,622. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day moving average is $216.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

