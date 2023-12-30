Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, hitting $200.71. 41,496,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,766,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

