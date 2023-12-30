Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.