Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.51. 1,765,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,660. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.