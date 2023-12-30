Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 161 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 156.3% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.24. The stock had a trading volume of 832,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

