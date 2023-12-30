Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $79.22. 195,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,468. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

