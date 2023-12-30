Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 341 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $72.43. 4,658,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

