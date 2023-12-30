Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 6,160 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 10,314,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,685. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.