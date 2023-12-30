Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 979 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 22,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

