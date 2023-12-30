Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 687.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 13.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $243,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 10.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $514.91. 769,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $522.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

