Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,371 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.88. 1,584,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

