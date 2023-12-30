Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,255,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,261,000 after buying an additional 733,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after buying an additional 503,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,235,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,007,000 after purchasing an additional 123,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,820,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,301,761. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

