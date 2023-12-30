Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 434.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.36. 5,331,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,889. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

