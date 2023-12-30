Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.23. 4,946,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

