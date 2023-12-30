Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up 1.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.08% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MLPA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 165,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,625. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

