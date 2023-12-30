Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,056. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

