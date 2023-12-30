Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. 40,964,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,764,400. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

