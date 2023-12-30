Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,700 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Galaxy Digital stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 233,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,505. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
