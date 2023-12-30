Gattaca (LON:GATC) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.00

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.86), with a volume of 28749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.50 ($1.77).
Gattaca Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a market cap of £46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,920.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.46.
Gattaca Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Gattaca’s previous dividend of $1.50. Gattaca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at Gattaca
Gattaca Company Profile
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gattaca
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.