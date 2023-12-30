GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.84

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.84 and traded as low as C$36.35. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$36.35, with a volume of 4,784 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$536.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.63.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of C$615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$616.10 million. On average, analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.530025 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

