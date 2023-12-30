General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lowered by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. 3,808,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

