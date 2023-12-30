General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. 3,808,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,769. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

