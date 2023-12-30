Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Genetron Stock Performance

GTH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 12,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,836. Genetron has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetron

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genetron by 165.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genetron by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genetron by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

