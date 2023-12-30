Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $307.37

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.37 and traded as high as $326.00. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $326.00, with a volume of 591 shares changing hands.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.21.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

