Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genpact worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 34,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Genpact stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 1,132,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

