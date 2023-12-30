Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 38,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $12,620,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

