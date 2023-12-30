Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GENSF opened at $28.35 on Friday. Genus has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Get Genus alerts:

About Genus

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.