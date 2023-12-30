Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Update

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Genus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GENSF opened at $28.35 on Friday. Genus has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.
About Genus
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genus
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.