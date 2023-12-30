George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Update

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.4 days.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.43. George Weston has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $134.81.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.