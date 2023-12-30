GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
