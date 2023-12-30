Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Gladstone Investment accounts for approximately 2.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 93.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

