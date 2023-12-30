Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $11.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 5.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,939,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,323. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.