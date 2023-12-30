Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Has $64.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.3% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $347.19 and a 12-month high of $438.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $414.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.80. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

