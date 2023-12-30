Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Shares Up 1%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.

